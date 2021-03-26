-
Governor Jerry Brown sounded the alarm yesterday, not about the drought, but about the skyrocketing pension costs the state will continue to incur in the…
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about the wall to wall media coverage of the newly elected…
The state teachers' retirement system is attempting to divest itself from a company that finances the manufacture of assault weapons like the one used at…
Earlier today Governor Jerry Brown announced that he had reached a deal with state lawmakers that would mean sweeping changes for California’s public…
Thousands of Californians spent years working for city governments and are now collectively owed billions of dollars in retiree health care benefits. But…
