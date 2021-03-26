-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Michael Begale and Giacomo Digrigoli, members of the Golden Gate Men’s Chorus, about upcoming…
This week on a music-filled Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Peninsula Symphony’s music director Mitchell Klein about this weekend’s concert…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Johnny Moreno and Carrie Paff who are in the cast at San Francisco Playhouse’s production of “Stupid…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Dr. Timothy Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, about…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Macedonian pianist Simon Trpčeski, who is performing with the San Francisco Symphony, playing…
