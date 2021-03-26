-
July 24, 2017: San Francisco ranks worst of all California counties for walking injuries related to traffic accidents. In 2014 the City committed to…
Four people have been killed by cars on Van Ness Avenue in 2014 – more than half of the pedestrian deaths in San Francisco this year.One ran into traffic…
Most drivers who kill pedestrians in the Bay Area are never charged, even when they are found to be at fault, an analysis by the Center for Investigative…
