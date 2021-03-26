-
On Sunday mornings in the Castro neighborhood, there’s a place where rhythm reigns. Dancers pull out their leg warmers, spandex, and fluorescent headbands…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Rotimi Agbabiaka, an actor and singer whose solo show Type/Caste is currently at the…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with drag queen Peaches Christ and actress/dancer April Kidwell about their respective roles as Cristal…
Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area as curated by KALW news: Clinton claims milestone as first female major-party nominee, wins California primary //…
Its creators call Baloney “San Francisco’s First Gay All-Male Revue,” but this weekend in SF, women join the cast. Choreographer Rory Davis and writer and…