© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patt Denning

  • dr.patt_denning.jpg
    Harm Reduction: A 12-Step Alternative
    In the early '90s, Harm Reduction evolved as a new strategy for AIDS prevention. Stopping drug and alcohol abuse was no longer a condition for treatment.…