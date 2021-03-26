-
The Bay Area is home to some of the most powerful tech companies in the world, and many of them provide essential services to government agencies.Several…
Measure F limits how much hospitals, medical clinics and other health care providers in Palo Alto can charge patients and insurers for care. Under the…
Zoroastrianism is a monotheistic faith that began in ancient Iran over 3,000 years ago. The Bay Area happens to be a hub for the Zoroastrian community,…
Did you know that Richmond, Milpitas, and Palo Alto all had sub-divisions where it was illegal for African Americans to own a house? On this edition of…
This is Part 4 of a four-part series about high-speed rail in California. Part 1: First Stop, Fresno. Part 2: Corn nuts and the bullet train. Part 3: Will…
This week promises lots of rain for the Bay Area — but too much of a good thing can sometimes turn bad. Erosion, mudslides and flooding are a danger. In…