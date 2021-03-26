-
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with human rights attorney Noura Erakat, author of the new book Justice for Some: Law and the Question of…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about US foreign policy under the Trump administration. The administration has been escalating tensions with…
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the campaign against Representative Ilhan Omar for criticizing the political…
The Bay Area is known for its mural art. Vibrant colors, intricate details, and a variety of styles tell the stories of San Francisco’s diverse…
June marked the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. After visiting the occupied territories, renowned…
