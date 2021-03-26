-
The music you’re hearing now is by the Pacific Mambo Orchestra from San Francisco. They’re influenced by Duke Ellington, Tito Puente, and Stevie…
-
The music you’re hearing now is by the Pacific Mambo Orchestra from San Francisco. They’re influenced by Duke Ellington, Tito Puente, and Stevie…
-
This is the sound of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, winners of this year’s Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album. This 19-piece Bay Area group was also…
-
This is the sound of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, winners of this year’s Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album. This 19-piece Bay Area group was also…