-
Roger Grunwald: The Obligation ~ Marga Gomez: Latin Standards ~ Pablo Heras-Casado~ SFCMP New SeasonThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with internationally acclaimed actor Roger…
-
Roger Grunwald: The Obligation ~ Marga Gomez: Latin Standards ~ Pablo Heras-Casado~ SFCMP New SeasonThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with internationally acclaimed actor Roger…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with conductor Robert Geary about the performance by the San Francisco Choral Society of ‘King David’ by…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with conductor Robert Geary about the performance by the San Francisco Choral Society of ‘King David’ by…
-
This week, host David Latulippe is in conversation with composer and vocalist Lisa Bielawa about the "Crissy Broadcast" - a site-specific composition that…
-
This week, host David Latulippe is in conversation with composer and vocalist Lisa Bielawa about the "Crissy Broadcast" - a site-specific composition that…