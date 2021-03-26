-
How has COVID – and the political and societal turmoil of the past year – affected our mental health? And how are we coping? (Our discussion applies…
Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
Big Freedia is famed for her music and twerking; her life story and anti-gun activism are less well known. She was shot in 2004, her brother killed in…
In his best-seller debut novel, Robert Jones, Jr., describes the romantic and tragic relationship between two enslaved young men on a Mississippi cotton…
Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This…
On tonight's Out in the Bay (10 pm Tuesday) San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says his passion for politics goes back to age 5 and his passion for…
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore's new book, The Freezer Door, mourns losing "the dream of queer" -- a “world without borders and hierarchies”-- that she says…
Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s,…
Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…