From the series Uncuffed:Ten years ago, 22-year-old Oscar Grant III was shot and killed by a BART police officer. His father, Oscar Grant Jr., has been…
This month is the tenth anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by a BART officer on January 1, 2009. Every New…
22-year-old Oscar Grant was killed by a BART police officer ten years ago this month. His death led to calls for reform of BART’s police department. Ten…
Activist Lateefah Simon ran for the BART Board of Directors, and won, in part because of the killing of Oscar Grant. She’s now helping the agency navigate…
If you have walked the streets of the Bay Area recently -- you might have seen posters featuring the names and faces of Oscar Grant, Renisha McBride,…
What happens when a loved one is shot and killed by law enforcement? On the February 18th edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police,…