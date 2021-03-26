-
One population that’s especially vulnerable in this COVID-19 pandemic is people who are addicted to opioids. A medication known by the brand name Suboxone…
Host Joseph Pace and guests explore the “Wild West” of California’s drug rehabilitation industry.How have loose regulations, predatory practices and…
Bay Area reporter Rachel Cassandra spent nine months reporting in Fresno, a city with a long history of high rates of intravenous drug use. Rachel met…
So many people are dying from opioid overdoses in the United States that these deaths have fueled an overall decline in life expectancy in 2017. Doctors…
Drug overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans under age 50. In her new book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted…