According to a recent study from the US Department of Education, only 4% of elementary schools provide any kind of theater arts instruction. This is down…
San Francisco composer Erling Wold’s new chamber opera, Certitude & Joy, opens this week. The opera is a semi-autobiographical work that mixes Wold's…
