-
Guest host this week, Leah Garchik, sitting in for an ailing David Latulippe, who had a return visit to the shoulder surgeon...“This week, we continue his…
-
This week, host David Latulippe talks with Irma Herrera about her show "Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?" at The Marsh; with conductor Ming Luke…
-
This week, host David Latulippe talks with Irma Herrera about her show "Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?" at The Marsh; with conductor Ming Luke…
-
Host David Latulippe welcomes Alan Farley's regular cast of contributors to Open Air, including Peter Robinson, Ronald Chase, and Dianne Keogh for a…
-
Alan's guests are song stylist Paula West, who is celebrating her new CD with a concert at Herbst Theatre on Saturday, and baritone Torlef Borsting, who…
-
Alan's guests are song stylist Paula West, who is celebrating her new CD with a concert at Herbst Theatre on Saturday, and baritone Torlef Borsting, who…
-
Host Alan Farley talks with violinist Christian Tetzlaff, who is playing the Gyorgy Ligeti Violin Concerto this week with Michael Tilson Thomas and the…
-
Host Alan Farley talks with violinist Christian Tetzlaff, who is playing the Gyorgy Ligeti Violin Concerto this week with Michael Tilson Thomas and the…
-
Host Alan Farley talks with composer and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, who is leading the San Francisco Symphony this week in a program will include his…