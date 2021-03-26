-
Tim O'Brien, Grammy-award winning singer-multi-instrumentalist, is our special guest this Saturday 3 pm on KALW's Folk Music & Beyond. Tim will talk about…
FM&B highlighted three fabulous new CDs by The Chieftains, Loreena McKennitt, and the Carolina Chocolate Drops this week. In the first hour , a concert…
A preview of three fabulous new releases: The Chieftains are celebrating their 50th anniversary with the release of their new CD "Voice Of Ages." Celtic…
Previews of the 13th annual San Francisco Bluegrass and Old-Time Festival.