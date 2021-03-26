-
Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm(The Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert)Bizet: Suite from "Carmen"Anna Clyne: This Midnight HourThomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her…
Choreographer NamitaKapoor grew up in the East Bay town of Moraga, dancing jazz, tap, and ballet. She says, at the time, there were no dance classes in…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with San Francisco choreographer Margaret Jenkins and her long-time collaborator composer Paul Dresher,…
This week, conversations with KT Nelson and Brenda Way of ODC/Dance, to talk about their Downtown Season; the award-winning wind quintet The City of…
