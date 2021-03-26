Occupy Oakland

-
In 2014, small press Timeless, Infinite Light published an anthology of poetry called “It’s Night in San Francisco but it’s Sunny in Oakland.” It is a…
-
-
Here’s something that maybe only happens in Oakland: a young bunch of hackers, artists and Occupy activists organize themselves into a collective and…
-
-
Last year, activists and residents took over an abandoned library at 1449 Miller Avenue in East Oakland. They set out books, planted vegetables, and…
-
-
Book lending and community gardening continues in front of an abandoned library in Oakland’s San Antonio district despite a police raid earlier this…
-
-
(SF Gate) // After much criticism, California State University officials say they will consider scrapping a policy that would allow them to pay new…
-
