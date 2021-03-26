-
The new FRONTLINE documentary, Trafficked in America, tells the inside story of Guatemalan teens forced to work against their will on an egg farm in Ohio.…
June marked the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. After visiting the occupied territories, renowned…
Since the inauguration, the Trump administration has sharply increased drone attacks on Yemen and bombings in Iraq. Trump also appointed a pro-settlement…
On the July 8th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the recent massive suicide bombing in Iraq…
On the June 14th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with award winning journalist Ben Ehrenreich about his new book “The Way to the Spring:…
