Oakland Unified School District

-
State of the Bay: 'Radically Listening to Multiracial Kids,' Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Johnny FuncheapState of the Bay checks in with Mayor Libby Schaaf about Oakland's new guaranteed income pilot and other news. Then Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith and Dr. Ralina Joseph discuss their new book, "Generation Mixed Goes to School, Radically Listening to Multiracial Kids."
-
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.Right now in Oakland, you have to be 18 years old to vote in a school…
-
This is the second story in a two-part series on dyslexia. Listen to part one here.Geraldine Robinson stepped proudly onto the stage and stated her name.…
-
This is the second part of a two-part series on dyslexia. Listen to Part One here.Geraldine Robinson stepped proudly onto the stage and stated her name.…
-
Oakland teachers won a big pay increase. But over 40% of union members voted not to take the deal, saying it didn’t meet enough of their demands. What’s…
-
Oakland teachers won a big pay increase. But over 40% of union members voted not to take the deal, saying it didn’t meet enough of their demands. What’s…
-
Members of the Oakland teachers union just voted to authorize a strike. The school board voted to close the first of what it expects will be a number of…
-
Members of the Oakland teachers union just voted to authorize a strike. The school board voted to close the first of what it expects will be a number of…
-
How bad is the teacher shortage in Bay Area schools? A national teacher shortage is being felt acutely in the Bay Area, where the high cost of living…
-
How bad is the teacher shortage in Bay Area schools? A national teacher shortage is being felt acutely in the Bay Area, where the high cost of living…