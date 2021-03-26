-
What are some of the more common types of abuse? Where does one go for help if there has been financial elder abuse? Why is it so challenging to…
-
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’re discussing Growing Up Poor in America, a new FRONTLINE documentary that tells the story of three…
-
This, the third in our series on how the coronavirus has affected our lives, our institutions, and planning, focuses how the pandemic has affected…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing rampant coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes around the country. In California, approximately one-third…
-
The California Department of Public Health published a statewide report this weekend breaking down the number of Covid-19 cases at skilled nursing…
-
Alameda County has issued new safety guidelines for assisted living facilities as the number of COVID 19 cases at nursing homes continues to rise. Union…
-
Stories of abuse or serious neglect in nursing homes make headlines, but patients and consumer advocates are trying to bring attention to overarching…
-
As California ages, the demand for nursing home beds is exceeding the supply. Advocates say it is especially difficult for seniors who need long-term care…
-
Advocates warn that people who need nursing care may increasingly be sent far away from San Francisco in a developing shortage of affordable nursing home…