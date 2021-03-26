New Esterhazy Quartet

-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with baritones Ryan McKinny and Elliot Madore, and tenor Paul Appleby about their roles in the upcoming…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with baritones Ryan McKinny and Elliot Madore, and tenor Paul Appleby about their roles in the upcoming…
-
On the first Open Air of 2014, host David Latulippe talks to composer/DJ Mason Bates, who is featured at the SF Symphony's Re/current festival, together…
-
On the first Open Air of 2014, host David Latulippe talks to composer/DJ Mason Bates, who is featured at the SF Symphony's Re/current festival, together…