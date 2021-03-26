-
New Conservatory Theatre: Interlude - [hieroglyph] @ SF Playhouse - SF Ballet conductor Martin WestThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes the New Conservatory…
Its creators call Baloney “San Francisco’s First Gay All-Male Revue,” but this weekend in SF, women join the cast. Choreographer Rory Davis and writer and…
Maura Halloran's Pussy is clever, quirky, and full of wit and insights into human nature that only a pussycat can have. The title character is a cat owned…
This week, members of the Farallon Recorder Quartet share details about their upcoming concerts together with soprano Jennifer Paulino and lutenist John…
Are gay rights civil rights? Does the LGBT rights struggle deserve the same stature as the battle for women’s rights or racial equality? A provocative…