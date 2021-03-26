Neuroscience

-
Sometimes it may feel like our society lacks empathy for other points of view, especially in politics, but also when we talk about race, gender, or even…
If you could see inside my brain when I was looking at a piece of art, would you know what it was like for me to look at that art?Humans actively seek to…
If you could add a novel sense beyond the normal five, what would you want it to be?Humans evolved to have a variety of senses—smell, sight, touch,…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss The Alzheimer’s Solution, a new book by two neurologists who say lifestyle changes are the key to preventing…
On the September 30th edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki about the mind-body connection. Her book…
