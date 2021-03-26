Neck of the Woods

-
Here’s a quiz for you. If you have an Irish rock band, that’s really from San Francisco, what would you call it? How about The Shams...as in “the sham…
This music? It’s by a San Francisco jazz artist and music producer known as Herbie One. He takes jazz samples and live performance and mixes them with…
Sometimes it’s difficult for musicians to categorize their sound. That’s the case with the Sugar Ponies, who you’re hearing now, so they call their music…
Today's local band is Brainoil, a doom and sludge-metal group from Oakland. They’re one of 25 bands descending on a new bar this weekend for The Awakening…
