Neck of the Woods

    Arts & Culture
    Local Music: The Shams
    Here’s a quiz for you. If you have an Irish rock band, that’s really from San Francisco, what would you call it? How about The Shams...as in “the sham…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Herbie One
    This music? It’s by a San Francisco jazz artist and music producer known as Herbie One. He takes jazz samples and live performance and mixes them with…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Sugar Ponies
    Sometimes it’s difficult for musicians to categorize their sound. That’s the case with the Sugar Ponies, who you’re hearing now, so they call their music…
    Arts & Culture
    Today's Local Music: Brainoil
    Today's local band is Brainoil, a doom and sludge-metal group from Oakland. They’re one of 25 bands descending on a new bar this weekend for The Awakening…
