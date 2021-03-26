-
San Francisco spends over $275 million a year on homelessness, but is progress being made? A walk through San Francisco's streets might suggest our…
An abandoned industrial building on the southern border of San Francisco’s Mission District is about to become the city’s newest Navigation Center.It’s at…
It wasn’t easy to find at first. The Dogpatch Navigation Center is located on the waterfront, at the end of 25th St. and Michigan, on the southeast side…
When we first heard from Rocky Anderson and Delilah Soto a year ago, they were on the brink of finding housing through the Navigation Center in San…
March 29 was the last night Delilah Soto slept on the street. She’s a recovering heroin addict who’s been living in a tent in San Francisco’s Mission…
There are at least 7,000 homeless people in San Francisco each night, and only enough shelter space to house a small fraction of them. This is one of the…