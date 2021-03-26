-
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
-
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
-
Famed natural sound recordist Bernie Krause is our special guest this Saturday 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond". He talks about his early career in…
-
Famed natural sound recordist Bernie Krause is our special guest this Saturday 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond". He talks about his early career in…