national security

What are some of the ramifications of recent tensions with Russia? or threats of terrorism? domestic extremism? election security, or even climate change?…
On the November 11th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning investigative New York Times reporter James Risen about…
On the November 19th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we'll speak with Shane Harris, author of @War: The Rise of the Military Internet Complex. He writes that…
On the next Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we'll discuss media coverage of James Risen, the New York Times journalist who could…
On the next Your Call we’ll take a look at military spending. If confirmed, President Obama’s nominee for secretary of defense, Chuck Hagel, will have to…
