There are protests in many cities all over India with signs saying No NPR. But in India these days NPR does not mean National Public Radio. It means…
Sandip considers the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, 150 years after his birth.
Zomato delivered a food born controversy.It’s a sign of peculiar times when the standard bearer for the idea of an inclusive society is a food delivery…
The Uyghurs are a Muslim minority in Western China who have been marginalized for years there.Their origins are interesting — Chinese with Turkic and…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss last Friday's massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and white supremacy around the globe. The…
This story originally aired in 2015. Through much of their history, Sunni and Shia Muslims have lived peacefully together in countries like Lebanon,…