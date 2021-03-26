-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Isabel Yrigoyen and Marc Bamuthi Joseph about the Performance Festival at the Yerba Buena Center for…
This week, David Finckel, cellist and co-artistic director of Music at Menlo, wraps up this year’s festival; comedian Will Durst shares details about his…
This week, host David Latulippe talks with Merola Opera artists Jacqueline Piccolino and Joseph Lattanzi, who are the Count and Countess in “The Marriage…
