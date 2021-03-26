-
Looking for summer movie options? Here are some from the past year (or so) that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways.The…
-
Looking for summer movie options? Here are some from the past year (or so) that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways.The…
-
What movies of the past year challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Josh and Ken talk to philosophers, critics, and…
-
What movies of the past year challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways? Josh and Ken talk to philosophers, critics, and…
-
What movies of the past year challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways?Lights... Camera... Philosophy! After a few years of…
-
Nowadays, all young lovebirds need to get the romance flowing is a Netflix account and a bag of Microwave popcorn. Back in the 1950's and 60's, date night…
-
Nowadays, all young lovebirds need to get the romance flowing is a Netflix account and a bag of Microwave popcorn. Back in the 1950's and 60's, date night…
-
Marco Salsiccia is a huge movie buff. He owns hundreds of DVDs. They fill his small apartment in the Sunset District. Some are piled on his dining room…
-
Marco Salsiccia is a huge movie buff. He owns hundreds of DVDs. They fill his small apartment in the Sunset District. Some are piled on his dining room…
-
Every year, my wife and I have an extended date night around the anniversary of our first kiss. Usually, we do something simple, like watch a movie or…