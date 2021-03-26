-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and teacher Laury Fischer.
-
Minds Over Matter 2/14/21Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and teacher Laury Fischer.
-
This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.
-
Minds Over Matter 1/31/2021This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday, January 3,2021The Bay Area's favorite quiz program for over 30 years. Joining your Moderator Dana Rodriguez on the panel tonight…
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday, January 3,2021The Bay Area's favorite quiz program for over 30 years. Joining your Moderator Dana Rodriguez on the panel tonight…
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday January 3, 2021The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. Joining your moderator Dana Rodriguez this evening on the…
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday December 27,2020The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. Your moderator Dana Rodriguez will be handling all the…
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday December 27,2020The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. Your moderator Dana Rodriguez will be handling all the…
-
Minds Over Matter Sunday, December 20, 2020The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. On tonight's show the panelists joining moderator Dana…