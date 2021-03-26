© 2021
Minds over Matter

  • Arts & Culture
    Minds Over Matter 2/14/21
    David Latulippe
    ,
    Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and teacher Laury Fischer.
  • Arts & Culture
    Minds Over Matter 1/31/2021
    This week, host Dana Rodriguez is joined by technical editor Kira Pace and Joshua Kosman, Music Critic for the San Francisco Chronicle.
  • Minds Over Matter January 3, 2021
    Debi Kennedy
    ,
    Minds Over Matter Sunday, January 3,2021The Bay Area's favorite quiz program for over 30 years. Joining your Moderator Dana Rodriguez on the panel tonight…
  Minds Over Matter January 3,2021
    Debi Kennedy
    ,
    Minds Over Matter Sunday January 3, 2021The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. Joining your moderator Dana Rodriguez this evening on the…
  • Minds Over Matter
    Debi Kennedy
    ,
    Minds Over Matter Sunday December 27,2020The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. Your moderator Dana Rodriguez will be handling all the…
  • Minds Over Matter December 20,2020
    Debi Kennedy
    ,
    Minds Over Matter Sunday, December 20, 2020The Bay Area's favorite quiz show for over 30 years. On tonight's show the panelists joining moderator Dana…
