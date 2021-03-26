-
Sigmund Freud may have laid the groundwork for a science of the unconscious, but didn’t he get most of it wrong?Although the concept that we can have…
-
What can the lives of animals teach us about consciousness and the mind?When we look at the diversity of animals found in the world, from deep sea to land…
-
-
Would a race of thinking, autonomous, conscious machines be our slaves, our masters, or our partners?Computers have already surpassed us in their ability…
-
-
If there was a pill that gave you all the benefits of sleep without you ever having to go to sleep again, would you take it?Sleep is an extraordinarily,…
-
Can mind-altering drugs expand our consciousness and provide meaningful insight, or are they nothing more than a route to empty delirium?Aldous Huxley…
-
-
We know about the world through experience. But how do we know about experience itself?Phenomenology is the philosophical study of experience and…
-
How do I know that you're a fellow human being with a rich inner life like me?A popular theme in science fiction is the eerily lifelike robot: a piece of…