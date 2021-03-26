Mill Valley Film Festival

-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with young San Francisco cellist Oliver Herbert…
On the October 15th edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with Amir Soltani about his new documentary Dogtown Redemption, which gives a voice to three…
We've all heard about the "Bechdel Test" for women in film. But what needs to happen for women to reach parity with male directors, producers, writers and…
"Finding the Gold Within" is the latest documentary from Berkeley filmmaker Karina Epperlein. The film focuses on the story of six young black men from…
