Military Intelligence Service

-
On the Aug. 16, 2015 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with D.S.Kane, former intelligence service undercover operative and author of Blood Ridge on…
-
On the Aug. 16, 2015 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with D.S.Kane, former intelligence service undercover operative and author of Blood Ridge on…
-
If you read your history books, you might think that America’s involvement in the war against Japan began with the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7,…
-
If you read your history books, you might think that America’s involvement in the war against Japan began with the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7,…