-
The liner notes to Miles Davis’ classic album “Birth of the Cool” begin like this:“In jazz, as in other musics, some things are of their time, some ahead…
-
The liner notes to Miles Davis’ classic album “Birth of the Cool” begin like this:“In jazz, as in other musics, some things are of their time, some ahead…
-
I’m sitting on a brown leather couch inside Studio A at Hyde Street Recording in the Upper Tenderloin. A white baby grand piano sits to my left and a…
-
I’m sitting on a brown leather couch inside Studio A at Hyde Street Recording in the Upper Tenderloin. A white baby grand piano sits to my left and a…