Middle East

When Mary Ellen Donald was eight years old, she fell in love with the piano. Around that same time, she was also diagnosed with macular degeneration,…
On the next Your Call, it’s our media roundtable. This week we’ll have a conversation about the Arab states' decision to isolate Qatar as well as the 50th…
Since the inauguration, the Trump administration has sharply increased drone attacks on Yemen and bombings in Iraq. Trump also appointed a pro-settlement…
What is President Obama’s foreign policy legacy?Boston University’s Andrew Bacevich, and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government Stephen Walt,…
On the September 13th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with military historian Andrew Bacevich about his new book America's War for the…
