-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss role of the media in the Trump era. The New York Review of Books’ Michael Massing notes that Trump is both…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss role of the media in the Trump era. The New York Review of Books’ Michael Massing notes that Trump is both…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.Guests:David…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.Guests:David…
-
On the December 18th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the economy and Fed’s decision to raise…
-
On the December 18th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the economy and Fed’s decision to raise…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week we’ll have a conversation with Andrea Seabrook, former Capital Hill reporter for NPR.…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week we’ll have a conversation with Andrea Seabrook, former Capital Hill reporter for NPR.…