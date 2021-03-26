-
This year marks the 100th birthday of the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization dedicated to preserving the rights and freedoms guaranteed by…
On today’s encore edition of Binah, we feature writers Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon and Fida Jiryis, contributors to Kingdom of Olives and Ash, a…
June marked the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. After visiting the occupied territories, renowned…
On the July 6th edition of Binah, we feature writers Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon and Fida Jiryis, contributors to Kingdom of Olives and Ash, a new…
Novelist and short story writer Michael Chabon shares his latest work, Moonglow, an autobiography wrapped in a novel and disguised as a memoir.He’s joined…
