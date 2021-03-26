-
One In Five US Adults Live With A Mental Illness — What Will It Take To Get Them The Care They Need?On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Ken Rosenberg discusses his new book, Bedlam: An Intimate Journey Into America’s Mental Health Crisis.Dr. Rosenberg…
On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Tia Powell joins us to discuss her new book, Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to…
The largest providers of psychiatric care in the US aren’t hospitals – they’re jails and prisons. On this edition of Your Call, we speak with journalist…
Proposition 2 deals with funding a housing program for people who have mental health issues. Back in 2004, Californians voted in favor of something called…
A controversial conservatorship bill passed by California's Assembly would give county officials more authority to force people with mental illnesses and…
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. You can also talk to someone online by…