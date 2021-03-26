-
On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Tia Powell joins us to discuss her new book, Dementia Reimagined: Building a Life of Joy and Dignity from Beginning to…
If only the present moment exists, where does the future come from?St. Augustine suggested that when we try to grasp the idea of time, it seems to evade…
Is the self something we construct just to tie all our memories together?Ever since John Locke, philosophers have wondered about memory and its connection…
This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... “Tom Schroeder: Animating Memories For…
What do Descartes and Perry Mason have in common? They both distrust eyewitness testimony. The criminal justice system often relies on the testimony of…
On the September 30th edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki about the mind-body connection. Her book…
On the June 25th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki about the mind-body connection. Her new book Healthy…