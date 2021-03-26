-
On this edition of Your Call, we're remembering those we've lost to COVID-19 as the United States has surpassed 500,000 deaths -- that's half a million…
Hayward, San Jose, and Fremont joined more than 100 other cities across the country Thursday night to commemorate the Sikh temple killings in Oak Creek,…
