This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with choreographer Amy Lewis, who has enlisted five other Bay Area choreographers to each choreograph to…
Meklit Hadero is a co-founder of the musical collaboration, the Nile Project. But Hadero says the music is only the beginning. She joined KALW's Hana Baba…
It all started in a bar in Oakland. Egyptian-American ethnomusicologist Mina Girgis and his friend, Ethiopian-American singer Meklit Hadero, were having a…
Born in Ethiopia, local musician Meklit Hadero lived all over the map until she landed in San Francisco almost eight years ago. The singer-songwriter was…
Tune in this Thursday to Africa Mix, when Emmanuel Nado's guest will be Ethiopian-born, San Francisco-based singer songwriter Meklit Hadero. Meklit…
