Mehran Sahami

Remember hooking up that first desktop and making you first internet connection? The promises this would open up a window to the world, provide unlimited information and education, and open up the world to commerce? How has it all panned out?The founders of today's "Big Tech" aren't kids working out of their garages anymore; they are amongst the wealthiest people in the history of the world. It is claimed that in their quest for profits, Big Tech has distorted elections, and damaged the self-esteem and body image of teens.Tonight, YLR Guest-Host Dean Johnson is joined by the authors of System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong And How We Can Reboot, a forward-thinking manifesto from three Stanford professors—experts who have worked at ground zero of the tech revolution for decades—which reveals how Big Tech's obsession with optimization and efficiency has sacrificed fundamental human values and outlines steps we can take to change course, renew our democracy, and save ourselves.