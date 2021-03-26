-
John Pearson works in the emergency room at Highland Hospital in Oakland. He says healthcare workers there were already experiencing critical shortages…
Who has the right to decide my own medical treatment other than me?In our healthcare system, parents normally make medical decisions for their kids…
People with diabetes depend on insulin to survive, but the price has tripled in the last decade. Studies show some patients are skipping doses as a…
Professor of Journalism Elena Conis wrote a book on the history of vaccines. She says, since we’ve had vaccinations in this country, we’ve had opposition…
Host Joseph Pace and guests explore the ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) will impact US healthcare. Will doctors become obsolete? Will existing…
Have you heard about the popular new cannabis health product, CBD? THC’s non-psychoactive cousin, CBD gained fame earlier this decade after being used to…