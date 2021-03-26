meat industry

-
On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the COVID crisis in meatpacking plants. At least 31 meat processing plants owned by Smithfield,…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recent ICE raids in Mississippi. 680 immigrant workers were arrested across seven poultry processing…
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Scott David, who has filmed footage exposing animal abuse at slaughterhouses for the animal rights group…
I killed my first deer in the backwoods of Wisconsin when I was 13 years old. This was the first time I really understood the existential price of eating…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with David Robinson Simon, author of Meatonomics: The Bizarre Economics of Meat and Dairy. The book…
