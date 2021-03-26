-
Is life really just like a rock you keep pushing up a hill so it won't roll back over you?Albert Camus (born November 7, 1913) is most famous for his…
-
How did the humble pun revolutionize language, change history, and make wordplay more than just some antics?Puns have been called both the highest and…
-
How could there be meaning in a world that's ultimately nothing but gas and dust?All there is in the world is physical stuff. That is the fundamental…
-
Is truth just a compliment we pay to sentences we like to assert?Most of us think we know the truth when we see it. But what exactly is truth, anyway?…
-
Perhaps the foundational belief that most undergirds the career we choose and how we approach our work is, "What is the meaning of life?" Is it work-life…
-
Perhaps the foundational belief that most undergirds the career we choose and how we approach our work is, "What is the meaning of life?" Is it work-life…