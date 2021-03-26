Mayoral Race

-
Peter Liu is running for mayor of Oakland. In just under three weeks, Oakland residents will be casting their ballots to re-elect Mayor Libby Schaaf or…
-
Oakland businessman Saied Karamooz was a senior executive in the tech industry and worked with Fortune 100 companies. These days he’s running a skin care…
-
-
Ken Houston was born and raised in Oakland. He still calls the city home. Houston is a project manager in construction and longtime community advocate.…
-
-
Nancy Sidebotham is a tax preparer and long-time Oakland resident whose been involved with the community for decades. She ran for city council numerous…
-
-
This spring, civil rights attorney Pamela Price lost the race for Alameda County District Attorney. Her name is on the ballot again, this time for mayor…
-
-
Marchon Tatmon was 16 when he took a class trip to our nation’s capital and down south to where Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. That experience…