Matt Jaffe & The Distractions

-
My Mixtape asks people from the Bay Area and beyond to contribute a song that is meaningful to them. Mill Valley's Matt Jaffe, guitarist and founder of…
-
“You know, you can only paint a painting once. But a song, you can replay, re-envision, re-imagine virtually an infinite number of times,” says Matt…
-
“You know, you can only paint a painting once. But a song, you can replay, re-envision, re-imagine virtually an infinite number of times,” says Matt…
-
Matt Jaffe may be tiring of comments about how young he is. “Your birthday is no measure of your age,” he sings in “Young Enough.” But there’s no way…
-
Matt Jaffe may be tiring of comments about how young he is. “Your birthday is no measure of your age,” he sings in “Young Enough.” But there’s no way…