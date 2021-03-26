-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the horrific massacre in El Paso, Texas. The LA Times’ Esmeralda Bermudez will…
On this edition of Your Call, we'll speak with two former white supremacists and a man who says he would've been a school shooter if he had access to a…
A gunman killed 12 people and himself in Thousand Oaks, California last week. This latest massacre happened just over a week after 11 people were shot and…
Horrible things relentlessly surround us this year: mass shootings and wars of various sizes and revulsion, an earthquake in Mexico, more hurricanes than…
What will it take to have an honest conversation about the gun lobby in the US? Why was it legal for Stephen Paddock allowed to buy 33 guns in 12…
Today on Your Call: Are gun owners ready for new laws to prevent gun violence even if the NRA isn’t?On today's Your Call, we’ll open the lines to gun owners to hear what kind of change they’re ready for in the wake of the massacre at Newtown. President…