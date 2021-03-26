-
New Conservatory Theatre: Interlude - [hieroglyph] @ SF Playhouse - SF Ballet conductor Martin WestThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes the New Conservatory…
On this week's Open Air, a talk (by phone) about what the cancellation of virtually all performing arts venues have on various artists, including a talk…
Every day brings an avalanche of anxiety-inducing news: The spread of novel coronavirus, the reaction of the markets, the stress on the healthcare system,…
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors Olivier Normand and Wellesley Robertson III, who play Jean Cocteau and Miles Davis in Robert…
SOULSKIN Dance ~ Chinese Whispers: Golden Gate ~ Transatlantic Crossings ~ SF Ballet Orchestra at 40This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks to Adrianna Thompson, artistic director and founder of SOULSKIN Dance, about the company’s 3rd San…
This week, a visit from San Francisco Ballet Music Director and Principal Conductor Martin West, who discusses the remainder of the ballet season; a talk…